Carl Weathers Had A Brilliantly Simple Mantra For Directing Star Wars

Carl Weathers, the legendary actor known for his roles in movies like "Rocky" and "Predator," has only just passed away at the age of 76. Though not talked about nearly as much as his on-screen work, Weathers was also an accomplished director and called the shots on many shows during his decades-long career, including "Hawaii Five-O" and "Law & Order." In recent years, he's played Greef Karga on the "Star Wars" TV show "The Mandalorian." Even then, however, Lucasfilm made use of his talents behind the camera as well, with Weathers directing not one but two episodes documenting the galactic adventures of Mando and Grogu.

Most recently, Weathers directed an episode titled "The Foundling," which aired as part of the show's third season in 2023. Speaking to Hype Beast after the episode premiered, the actor-turned-director explained his approach to directing specifically in the "Star Wars" universe," which is no small thing. In short? His philosophy boiled down to not getting in the way of a good thing:

"With every show, there's a certain tone that is in the writing, and with 'The Mandalorian' it is very much what 'Star Wars' already is, the job is not to mess it up. It is all about putting the pieces in the right place, supporting the talent to tell the story as artistically as you can. So far — with two episodes directed — I've managed to not screw anything up, so I'm feeling pretty good about that."

Weathers also directed a season 2 episode titled "The Siege." That episode saw Mando and Grogu reunite with Greef Karga and Cara Dune on Nevarro to make repairs on Mando's ship before being talked into going on a mission at an old imperial base. In both cases, the episodes were received well by critics and fans alike.