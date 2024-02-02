Carl Weathers Gave The Shield One Of Its Most Memorable Guest Stars

We're very sorry to report today that actor Carl Weathers has died at the age of 76. Weathers was most known for his movie career, playing Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" series and Dillon in "Predator" (his handshake with Dutch, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is the stuff GIFs are made of).

But Weathers worked in television as well — and I don't mean just his recent run on "The Mandalorian." One of his most memorable appearances came in "The Shield" season 2 episode "Partners." The cop drama follows the Strike Team, an anti-gang unit in Los Angeles led by Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), with the narrative twist the team is just as dirty and murderous as the criminals they investigate. "The Shield" has plenty of memorable guest stars, from Melanie Lynskey as a killer of the week in season 2, to Forest Whitaker as the antagonist (not the villain) of season 5.

In "Partners," Weathers plays Joe Clark, Mackey's old partner who was forced out of the LAPD — with no pension — after beating suspect Fleetwood Walker (Garland Whitt). When Walker comes on Mackey's radar again, he links up with Joe and helps his partner get the chance at revenge.

This is clever casting, not just "The Shield" throwing around its verified hit status to get a big name as a guest star. Weathers was a charismatic man and played characters with a veneer of coolness. "The Shield" employs that image to subversive ends; we're introduced to Clark through Vic's eyes, and he respects him as a good guy who got a bum deal. In reality, Clark is pretty pathetic and his fall was his own fault; no veteran police officer who beats a suspect has done so only once. It's a testament to Weathers' performance as someone uncool that he got a second guest star spot on the show, in season 6 episode "Haunts."