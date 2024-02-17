M*A*S*H Unfortunately Predicted The Future For One Of Its Real-Life Inspirations

The classic wartime sitcom series "M*A*S*H" was entirely fictional, but it was often inspired by real people and events. Heck, Alan Alda, who starred as Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce and also wrote, directed, and served as a consultant on the series, even served as an Army officer in Korea shortly after the war — though he was not in a medical unit. Not only that but Jamie Farr, who played the eccentric yet lovable Corporal Klinger, served during the Korean War and even wore his own dog tags on the show. Both of them helped bring some authenticity, but even then it was important for the series' head honchos to get a better understanding of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) life, which meant visiting the United States Army's 8055th, still stationed in South Korea at the time.

In the DVD commentary for "M*A*S*H" (via the book "TV's M*A*S*H: The Ultimate Guide Book"), series creator Larry Gelbart shared a sad but fascinating story about how one time the series took inspiration from real life only to accidentally predict the future. As it turns out, one especially lively character was based on a real-life Army pilot whom Gelbart and director Gene Reynolds had met while visiting the 8055th. Of course, they never could've expected life to mirror art when they gave his character a tragic diagnosis.