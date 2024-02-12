Shin Godzilla's Director Had To Produce A 'Radio Drama' Version Of The Movie To Get It Made

Hideaki Anno is one of the most brilliant voices in animation — a writer, director, and animator responsible for masterpieces such as the hugely influential "Neon Genesis Evangelion" (and its many endings), but also the anime that did the same twist as Pixar's "Lightyear" much better and decades earlier. Anno additionally belongs to the prestigious club of animators who successfully made the jump to directing live-action projects alongside Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Brad Bird, Tim Burton, and more. Anno not only brought Go Nagai's "Cutie Honey" to live-action successfully, but he also reinvented iconic franchises like "Kamen Rider" and "Godzilla."

The last one is important because Anno's "Shin Godzilla" is part of a new golden age of Godzilla stories. "Shin Godzilla" is a more satirical take on the King of the Monsters and a poignant movie inspired by the Fukushima nuclear disaster, as well as the response to the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. It was also a rather big departure for the franchise and wasn't exactly easy to get it made, let alone approved by Godzilla's guardians at Toho.

After a screening of the film at the 2016 Tokyo International Film Festival, executive producer Akihiro Yamauchi said he was worried about letting Anno loose, particularly when he turned in a giant script with a page count for a three-hour-long movie.

"I knew I'd have to cut something," Yamauchi said (via Otaku USA Magazine). "I thought about cutting the climax entirely. Looking back now, I realize that would've been impossible. But I was worried."

Still, Anno promised Yamauchi that the film would be two hours long. "I've heard so many directors tell me the same thing," the producer joked. So, they decided to hire a group of voice actors to do a table read, radio drama-style.