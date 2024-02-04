The Weapons Of Boba Fett And Other Star Wars Bounty Hunters Explained

It is difficult in this era of disposable media to explain the feverish degree of anticipation that built up over the year prior to the release of "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." Its predecessor completely altered the way Hollywood approached the making and marketing of movies, and, particularly for youngsters, turned the act of moviegoing into the sensation-seeking equivalent of lining up to ride a killer rollercoaster over and over again.

And when the first "Star Wars" left theaters, it was gone. No home video. No cable. Aside from a 1979 re-release, there were whole months when fans couldn't revisit that galaxy far, far away. So when fans were fortunate enough to see it again theatrically, they savored every second and obsessed on every detail — particularly with the Mos Eisley cantina sequence. Who were all these freaky looking creatures? What the heck were they eating? What kinds of weapons were they brandishing?

The weaponry consideration was a big deal for kids. In the absence of officially licensed toys, they crafted facsimiles out of whatever was strewn about the garage, storage room or local scrap heap. And a big kid like Lucas totally understood this.

When "The Empire Strikes Back" finally arrived in theaters on May 21, 1980, fans' antennae pinged like mad. A whole new assortment of spaceships, aliens and lasers to pick over to pick over! And there wasn't a cooler moment than the scene where Darth Vader addresses the six bounty hunters hired to track down the crew of the Millennium Falcon. Bossk! Zuckuss! IG-88! 4-LOM! Dengar! And, holy hell, Boba Fett!

With his badass, Joe Johnston-designed armor and lethal accouterments, Fett was an instant fan favorite. Fans wanted to know everything about him, especially what kind of weaponry he used.

44 years later, we know. And you're here because you want to know. So let's hit the highlights.