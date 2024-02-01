How To Watch True Detective Season 4
The fourth season of "True Detective," titled "Night Country," brings back the surreal, labyrinthine mystique of the series' unforgettable first season, to the point that it feels like a direct sequel to season 1. Set in the fictional mining town of Ennis in Alaska, "Night Country" embraces the cold darkness of its locale, which looms ominously over the mysterious events that grip the small town, including a baffling disappearance case that might be connected to a murder. Amid secrets buried within the ice and an avalanche of eerily interconnected events, Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must put their differences aside to get to the bottom of these linked cases.
While only three episodes of "Night Country" are available so far, as the show premieres new episodes every week, the series has already proven itself to be complex and densely layered, with nuanced, flawed characters at its center. Prior knowledge of the previous seasons is not a strict requisite, but the intriguing callbacks to season 1 make "Night Country" endlessly fascinating, as it actively builds upon its predecessor while expanding the connected lore in relevant, context-specific ways.
Whether you are a long-time "True Detective" fan or simply wish to check out the latest season out of curiosity, you can do so from the comfort of your home. Here's how you can immerse yourself into the dark, unforgivingly cold of Ennis.
Where can True Detective season 4 be streamed, rented, or purchased?
If you wish to experience the subsequent episodes of "Night Country" in real-time, while catching up with the ones that have already aired, an HBO cable or streaming subscription is your best bet. Episodes of "Night Country" air on HBO on Sundays at 9 PM ET and also drop on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) around the same time. You can snag a Max subscription at the starter price of $9.99 per month (ad-supported version with HD resolution), while an ad-free tier would amount to $15.99 per month.
Another difference between the standard tier and the ad-free tier is that the latter allows you up to 30 downloads for offline viewing. In case you're looking for a greater download cap, then Max's Ultimate ad-free tier would be ideal, as it allows 100 offline downloads and comes with Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos (priced at $19.99). Signing up for Max would also mean that you can binge-watch the first three seasons of "True Detective" that are currently available on the platform. If paying for streaming is not an option for you, then adding HBO to your cable package is the next best thing to do. As the season is still in progress, bulk rent or purchase options are not available at the moment.
The first three episodes of "True Detective: Night Country" have already aired on HBO and are currently available to stream on Max.