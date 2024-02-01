How To Watch True Detective Season 4

The fourth season of "True Detective," titled "Night Country," brings back the surreal, labyrinthine mystique of the series' unforgettable first season, to the point that it feels like a direct sequel to season 1. Set in the fictional mining town of Ennis in Alaska, "Night Country" embraces the cold darkness of its locale, which looms ominously over the mysterious events that grip the small town, including a baffling disappearance case that might be connected to a murder. Amid secrets buried within the ice and an avalanche of eerily interconnected events, Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must put their differences aside to get to the bottom of these linked cases.

While only three episodes of "Night Country" are available so far, as the show premieres new episodes every week, the series has already proven itself to be complex and densely layered, with nuanced, flawed characters at its center. Prior knowledge of the previous seasons is not a strict requisite, but the intriguing callbacks to season 1 make "Night Country" endlessly fascinating, as it actively builds upon its predecessor while expanding the connected lore in relevant, context-specific ways.

Whether you are a long-time "True Detective" fan or simply wish to check out the latest season out of curiosity, you can do so from the comfort of your home. Here's how you can immerse yourself into the dark, unforgivingly cold of Ennis.