The Wildest Reveal In Mr. & Mrs. Smith Makes Perfect Creepy Use Of Paul Dano

This article contains spoilers for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

They say the first sign of the end of childhood is when a kid realizes Santa doesn't exist, or perhaps when they find out about the birds and the bees. The real indicator, however, is when the kid starts to look at the home lives of their favorite characters on TV and finally wonder: "How they can afford this?" From "Friends" to "How I Met Your Mother" to "Community," sitcom characters in particular always tend to be living way above their means, with the shows themselves being in no rush to explain how or why.

For kids who grew up watching "iCarly" on Nickelodeon, it's Carly's three-story apartment that probably sparked their first real-estate-related inquiry. How could the Shay family enjoy this massive three-story apartment in downtown Seattle, one that's not only incredibly spacious but has an in-unit elevator that the rest of the apartment building isn't allowed to use? Carly's largely unseen father is successful, we know, but is he really that successful? It's especially weird considering that Carly's life is otherwise portrayed as very middle class.

It's Carly's apartment that comes to mind when watching the Prime Video TV show, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." While the 2005 movie it's based on has its main characters living in a more believable suburban home, John (Donald Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine) instead live in a three-story NYC home with a garden on the roof and a built-in garage. We the audience understand exactly how the two could afford this home — they're spies working for an agency with a seemingly limitless budget — but their neighbors have no idea, and it's driving at least one of them up the wall.