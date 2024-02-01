Mark Ruffalo Had His Own Ideas On She-Hulk's Casting Way Before Tatiana Maslany Got The Role

In "Avengers: Endgame," it was revealed that the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) had conceived of a way to stay a green-skinned muscle monster at all times while maintaining his ability to think and reason. Prior to this breakthrough, Bruce Banner only turned into the Hulk when he was angry, becoming an unreasoning brute keen only on destroying everything in front of him. Sadly, this development for the Hulk meant that audiences would not be able to see Ruffalo, a very good actor, in person any longer. In "Endgame" and in the TV series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Ruffalo was realized only through motion-capture CGI. It's very good CGI, but it's not Ruffalo's real face. The last time we saw Ruffalo was during a brief spiritual out-of-body experience in "Endgame," and even then, he was a translucent ghost.

When it came time to make "She-Hulk," the showrunners had a decision to make: do they, like with Ruffalo, use motion-capture CGI to create the character, or do they cast someone tough and strong who could play the part with green body makeup. Naturally, the honchos at Marvel Studios went with the former, but there are plenty of actresses who could have played She-Hulk without the need to use CGI. If it were up to me, and it was 1992, I would cast the late great Julie Strain.

Ruffalo himself had been thinking about who might play She-Hulk for a long while before actress Tatiana Maslany was cast in the role. Indeed, in June 2014, Ruffalo engaged in a Reddit AMA wherein he was asked by a fan who he thought should play the part. His idea? "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Zoe Saldaña.