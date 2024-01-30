Death (And Jump Scares) Are In The Cards In Trailer For New Horror Movie Tarot
Sony Pictures has released a brand new trailer for an upcoming horror flick titled "Tarot." This one was originally going under the title "Horrorscope," but the powers that be decided to be a little more straightforward about what's happening here. Yes, it's about deadly tarot cards and, based on the trailer, it looks very much like what one might expect from a horror movie about deadly tarot cards. Check it out for yourself above.
The footage doesn't give away too much by way of story specifics. It focuses more on the gimmick, which is that this possessed tarot card deck unleashes various deadly beings on its unsuspecting victims. It is also pretty heavy on the jump scares for those who are into that sort of thing. It appears to be cut from the same cloth as 2014's "Ouija." Whether or not that's a good or a bad thing is up to the individual viewer to decide. As for the specifics of the story? The official synopsis reads as follows:
When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings — never use someone else's deck — they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.
Horror in the summertime
Sony is set to release the film in May, right at the start of the summer movie season. Given how big horror has been at the box office over the last couple of years, that's not super surprising. But depending on how quickly Sony could've had the film ready, it's hard to wonder why it isn't coming our way sooner. Right now, there are very few new movies in theaters for audiences to choose from. If Sony could have somehow had this movie in theaters in January, it might have stood a chance of making money with next to zero competition. Instead, the film will be going up directly against "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." So be it.
The cast for the film is led by Harriet Slater ("Pennyworth"), Adain Bradley ("Wrong Turn"), Avantika ("Mean Girls"), and Jacob Batalon ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"). Of note, Batalon is continuing his journey into horror outside of the "Spider-Man" franchise. Aside from this movie, he's also starring in Syfy's series "Reginald the Vampire."
Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg wrote and directed the film, which serves as their feature directorial debut. Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, and Scott Glassgold are on board as producers, with Andrew Pfeffer, Scott Strauss, Halberg, and Cohen serving as executive producers.
"Tarot" is set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024.