Death (And Jump Scares) Are In The Cards In Trailer For New Horror Movie Tarot

Sony is set to release the film in May, right at the start of the summer movie season. Given how big horror has been at the box office over the last couple of years, that's not super surprising. But depending on how quickly Sony could've had the film ready, it's hard to wonder why it isn't coming our way sooner. Right now, there are very few new movies in theaters for audiences to choose from. If Sony could have somehow had this movie in theaters in January, it might have stood a chance of making money with next to zero competition. Instead, the film will be going up directly against "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." So be it.

The cast for the film is led by Harriet Slater ("Pennyworth"), Adain Bradley ("Wrong Turn"), Avantika ("Mean Girls"), and Jacob Batalon ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"). Of note, Batalon is continuing his journey into horror outside of the "Spider-Man" franchise. Aside from this movie, he's also starring in Syfy's series "Reginald the Vampire."

Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg wrote and directed the film, which serves as their feature directorial debut. Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, and Scott Glassgold are on board as producers, with Andrew Pfeffer, Scott Strauss, Halberg, and Cohen serving as executive producers.

"Tarot" is set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024.