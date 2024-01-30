A Confessional Scene In Netflix's Badland Hunters Was Supposed To Be Longer

In Um Tae-hwa's 'Concrete Utopia," an earthquake of great magnitude grips Seoul, leading every structure to collapse. The only exception is the Imperial Palace Apartments, which becomes a site of hope and violence as survivors flock to the site, but are barred from entering by the residents within. Although the building remains unbreached, petty and serious conflicts escalate among the territorial residents, who symbolize the worst of humanity even amid a devastating natural disaster. "Badland Hunters" is the spiritual sequel to this sharp, darkly comic story, as it picks up in the aftermath of the earthquake, where everyone has turned rabid for survival, with no limits to what they are willing to do to best their fellow men.

Nam-san (Ma Dong-seok of "Train to Busan" and "The Eternals" fame), a wasteland hunter, has worked closely with trusted ally Choi Ji-wan (Lee Jun-Young) to survive the blasted ruins of the city so far, and the duo seems unstoppable, even when surrounded by danger. While Nam-san is content with hunting and beating troublemakers during the apocalypse, things get complicated when a young girl named Su-na (Roh Jeong-eui) gets kidnapped, which exposes a hidden world of twisted experiments on unwitting survivors who are lured with false promises of safety.

Although Nam-san is known for his uncompromising brutality throughout the film, the disappearance of Su-na reveals tender aspects of his personality that are hidden beneath layers of muscle and survivalist discipline. A pivotal confession scene in "Badland Hunters" hints at Nam-san's past, along with why he is so willing to put his life on the life to save an innocent teen from being exploited by unethical scientists.