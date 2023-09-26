Concrete Utopia Review: A Gripping Korean Disaster Movie [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Disaster movies tend to focus on the spectacle of the actual disaster, on the big explosions and debris, and on the sense of awe at seeing big-scale destruction. "Concrete Utopia" is not like that. Instead, director Um Tae-hwa focuses on what comes after the disaster, telling a compelling and gripping human drama about immigration and economic disparity, laying out an allegory for Korea's unique relationship with real estate and class.

Indeed, the first thing to know about "Concrete Utopia," which was announced as Korea's entry to the Oscars, is that the earthquake that decimates Seoul is barely seen. What little we do see of it looks stunning, the VFX work in the movie rather impressively creating an apocalyptic event that decimates the city — but that is not the focus of the film. Rather than build up to it or show us how people survive in the middle of the disaster, Um Tae-hwa and co-writer Lee Sin-ji show the aftermath, and then flashback to the moment of the earthquake to show how different characters reacted to it and how their demeanor changed due to the ordeal.

The plot follows the residents of the Hwang Gung apartment complex, the one place still standing upright in the city. Among the lucky survivors are nurse Myung-hwa (Park Bo-young) and her husband Min-sung (Park Seo-jun), a former civil servant. With hopes of rescue dwindling, the bitter cold starting to settle, and no means of contacting the outside world, the complex stands as a beacon of hope, and soon, mayhem, as each person's initial instincts and focus are twisted and turned violent.