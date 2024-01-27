Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Welcome class! In today's lesson on "Why Star Wars Animation is the best Star Wars," we'll be talking about the third and final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

A continuation of the beloved "Clone Wars" animated series centered on the members of Clone Force 99 (each of whom bears unique genetic traits or mechanical implants that distinguish them from other clones), "The Bad Batch" does a better job of balancing standalone storytelling with connections to the rest of the "Star Wars" universe than most of its live-action peers on Disney+. More than that, it's a show that takes the anti-fascist messaging at the core of George Lucas' creation to heart by revealing how the rise of the Galactic Empire led to a clamp-down on both personal freedoms and the quality of life for your average civilian in a galaxy far, far away.

That goes double for the clones, all of whom were abandoned by the former Republic they fought for and replaced with a cheaper workforce — namely, stormtroopers — who were worse at their jobs but more prolific and willing to do their bosses' dirty work. Doesn't hit close to home at all, right?

As we wait to learn what fate has in store for Clone Force 99, let's break down everything we know about "The Bad Batch" season 3 so far, shall we?

