One Of 2024's Scariest Movies Isn't Horror – And It's Ripped From The Headlines

The participants have experience that spans the last five presidential administrations, and while they're all worried about threats to democracy, some people in the situation room do not take the threat of extremism within the ranks of the military as seriously as others. One of the most unnerving aspects of this situation is the knowledge that if (when?) the next insurrection happens, members of our active-duty military will be participating on the wrong side. The film offers an empathetic understanding of how such radicalization can happen, given the disillusionment soldiers have over our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and how little the country seems to care about veterans once they return home. But while some of the people involved understand the rise in extremism, they seem to struggle with finding the best way to deal with it once it happens. One of the primary takeaways from this film is just how crucial it is for our leaders to be surrounded by the right people in high-pressure situations; watching this documentary makes one hope that some of the most level-headed participants here actually end up in the real situation room should a plot like this ever break out again.

Without spoiling how the exercise pans out, when we look back on "War Game" at this time next year, hopefully, the whole thing will feel like an unnecessary precaution. At best, maybe it'll seem like a prequel to Alex Garland's "Civil War." But at worst, it might seem like a prophetic prediction of a terrifying reality — one for which we should have been much better prepared. In hindsight, this could end up being the scariest movie of the year.

