Is A Fairly OddParents Sequel Series Happening?

"Fairly OddParents" may not be quite as universally recognizable as Nickelodeon's flagship series ("SpongeBob SquarePants," of course), but the very funny series about wish-granting fairy godparents that only kids can see seems to be just as prolific. Though the original animated series last aired in 2017, live-action movies and a live-action Paramount+ spinoff series have kept the world of Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) alive over the years. Now, thanks to a report from What's On Netflix (via CBR), rumors are swirling that another animated series set within the same cartoon universe as the original may be in the works at Netflix.

The original run of "Fairly OddParents" followed spiky-haired pre-teen Timmy Turner (Tara Strong) through a not-so-great adolescence that suddenly got a lot better when he discovered he had fairy godparents to help him through. Cosmo and Wanda were far from your traditional Disney fairies, though, and pretty much every wish Timmy ever made backfired in a hilarious, ridiculous way. Throughout its 10 season run, "Fairly OddParents" introduced new characters like baby fairy Poof, talking dog Sparky, and girl next door Chloe, but the show never actually had a proper ending. What should fans expect from a sequel, and how likely is it to actually come to fruition? Here's what we know so far.