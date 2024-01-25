Cool Stuff: It's Morphin Time With A New Power Rangers Clothing Collection At Shoe Palace
Last year was the 30th anniversary of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," but there's never a bad time to celebrate the long-running franchise that has seen countless iterations of different teenage superhero teams. A huge contributing factor to the show's popularity was how quickly the characters were slapped onto kid-friendly merchandise and clothing, which meant you weren't cool if you weren't into the "Power Rangers." Well, the fashion creators at Shoe Palace also celebrated their 30th anniversary, and now they're teaming up for a new clothing collection that honors the original team of Red, Black, Blue, Yellow and Pink Power Rangers with fun stuff OG fans can enjoy all these years later. There are t-shirts, hoodies, and joggers depicting the original five Power Rangers, as well as Tommy Oliver as both the Green Ranger and White Ranger. Plus, the Megazord takes the spotlight too. Who says morphin time can't also be fashionable?
Take a look at the Shoe Palace Power Rangers clothing collection below!
We need Dinozord power now!
The main Power Rangers are the primary source of inspiration here. A set of t-shirts shows all of them ready for battle. While one of them features the Green Ranger posed alongside the heroes he once fought, the other uses only the original Red Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Black Ranger, and Pink Ranger. There's also a shirt with all of the Power Rangers bringing their Dinozords together to form the Megazord, ready to take on giant monsters attacking Angel Grove.
However, the Black Ranger is singled out with his own shirt, where he's depicted wielding his signature battle axe. We're not sure why he's the only one given this treatment, but the White Ranger gets a similarly singular spotlight with a hoodie featuring the character's helmet wrapped around the hood. Personally, I wish all the rangers got their own shirts and hoodies, so fans could choose their favorites.
There are also some more simple choices as well, such as hoodie and jogger sets that use the classic "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" logo and the helmets of the six original Power Rangers. Another set has lightning surging through the black material and the Power Rangers posed for a fight. For those seeking an even more minimalist fashion choice, there are black shirts featuring both the original lightning bolt logo and the title of the series.
If you're interested in any of the Power Rangers gear you see above, the collection is available at Shoe Palace, with prices ranging from $30 to $50, starting on January 26.