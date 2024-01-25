Cool Stuff: It's Morphin Time With A New Power Rangers Clothing Collection At Shoe Palace

The main Power Rangers are the primary source of inspiration here. A set of t-shirts shows all of them ready for battle. While one of them features the Green Ranger posed alongside the heroes he once fought, the other uses only the original Red Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Black Ranger, and Pink Ranger. There's also a shirt with all of the Power Rangers bringing their Dinozords together to form the Megazord, ready to take on giant monsters attacking Angel Grove.

Shoe Palace

However, the Black Ranger is singled out with his own shirt, where he's depicted wielding his signature battle axe. We're not sure why he's the only one given this treatment, but the White Ranger gets a similarly singular spotlight with a hoodie featuring the character's helmet wrapped around the hood. Personally, I wish all the rangers got their own shirts and hoodies, so fans could choose their favorites.

Shoe Palace

There are also some more simple choices as well, such as hoodie and jogger sets that use the classic "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" logo and the helmets of the six original Power Rangers. Another set has lightning surging through the black material and the Power Rangers posed for a fight. For those seeking an even more minimalist fashion choice, there are black shirts featuring both the original lightning bolt logo and the title of the series.

If you're interested in any of the Power Rangers gear you see above, the collection is available at Shoe Palace, with prices ranging from $30 to $50, starting on January 26.