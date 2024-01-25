I.S.S. Ending Explained: Who Is Going Home?

Fear, a sense of duty to one's country, and the selfish will to survive lead to a lot of backstabbing after the Russians and Americans are essentially told to kill the other country's crewmembers on board. With the I.S.S. falling to Earth due to a lack of support from the ground, there is a sense of impending doom the whole time. Everyone's motivations come into play, from Kira having no desire to kill, to the not-so-secret romance between Weronika and Gordon. It all gets ugly in a hurry.

The big twist is that a cure for radiation sickness is aboard the station and, given what is going on down on Earth, that has untold value. It's why both nations below are desperate to get control of the station. It's about power and winning the war. Weronika is the first to die at the hands of Christian, but Gordon (we will later discover) didn't actually die on his ill-fated space walk. When he returns to the station, he is enraged and winds up in a battle with Nicholai that results in both of their deaths. That leaves only Kira, Christian, and Alexey to sort the rest of this out.

Christian sabotages the station's life support system before revealing that he is aware of Kira's plan to take Alexey's research using the lone available escape craft. Christian, on the other hand, intended to take the research himself and be the heroic man who lives. Kira and Alexey attack Christian in self-defense (after a rather tense scene involving a sandwich) and strangle him to death, but Alexey suffers a bad stab wound during the fight.

Together, Kira and Alexey restore life support and, right about that same time, the ship's communication system is restored. They are informed that help is coming, but is it from the Americans or the or Russians? That's the big question. Refusing to comply with their governments' orders, they board the escape craft with the radiation sickness cure and plummet to Earth.