One Of David Soul's Earliest Roles Was On Star Trek, Eight Years Before Starsky & Hutch

The "Star Trek" episode "The Apple" (October 13, 1967) contained one of show creator Gene Roddenberry's favorite tropes: a remote, agrarian species living in harmony with nature, overseen by an ineffable technological marvel. In "The Apple," the Edenic planet of Gamma Trianguli VI is the home of a sexually innocent, childlike species that is granted their every wish by an all-powerful computer called Vaal. Vaal appears to be a giant snake-like head carved into the rock, but the Enterprise discovers that it is a machine intelligence that has kept the locals in a perpetual childlike state. They are immortal, but also have never had to work, nor are they allowed to "touch" (that is: have sex). Naturally, it will be up to Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Enterprise to destroy Vaal and teach the aliens that growing up is necessary, and that having sex is okay and super-fun.

The "Edenic planet of innocents" trope also cropped up in "The Paradise Syndrome" (October 4, 1968), the "Animated Series" episode "Bem" (September 14, 1974), and the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Natural Law" (May 2, 2001).

The local aliens in "The Apple" are Coke-can-skinned hippie youths who wear their hair with flowers and who paint elaborate markings on their cheeks. They know nothing about physical intimacy and a pair of aliens secretly observe Ensign Chekov (Walter Koenig) and Yeoman Landon (Celeste Yarnall) sneaking away from their crewmates to go osculating in the woods.

The two peeping toms are played by actor Shari Mins and — although the makeup may make it difficult to recognize him — the late "Starsky & Hutch" star David Soul in only his third screen appearance.