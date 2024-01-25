Bones' David Boreanaz Got Fitted For A Prosthetic For An Episode That Never Happened

Hart Hanson's hit TV series "Bones" ran for 246 episodes over the course of 12 seasons. In that time, the two lead characters Bones (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) went through a lot, starting from a will-they-won't-they semi-romance to raising a few kids together. Deschanel and Boreanaz also served as producers on the show, with Boreanaz directing 11 episodes himself. Deschanel additionally sat in the director's chair once, helming "The Hope in the Horror," the first episode of the 12th season.

Given their professional positions on "Bones" (not to mention the show's overwhelming popularity), one might assume that our leading actors were permitted to give their bosses a great deal of creative input. After 12 seasons, it's likely that Deschanel and Boreanaz explored just about every type of story and minor character wrinkle that they wanted. After all, a marathon of "Bones" would take — without sleep — seven days, eight hours, and 18 minutes. That's a lot of time to fit your ideas in.

It seems, however, that Boreanaz was denied a "Bones" story. Shooting schedules remained tight for those 12 years and certain kinds of technically ambitious and/or expensive stories simply couldn't be told. Case in point: Boreanaz had an opportunity to play an old man in one episode, but the old-age makeup wasn't practical. He recalled this moment in a 2017 interview with Parade. Sadly, he didn't give too many details as to what his "old man" episode might have been about.