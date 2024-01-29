How The Marvel Brass Decided Which Heroes Would Get Dusted By The Thanos Snap

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the great franchise experiment of modern times. It is an expanding universe telling different stories in a large movie continuity, converging in crossover events like the comic books that inspire them, with dozens of characters across dozens of movies.

Before the MCU became the creatively bankrupt and commercially unviable husk it is today, it dominated the pop culture conversation. Today, it is easy to forget that a decade ago it was unthinkable for a movie about a talking raccoon and a giant tree to be a huge commercial hit, but somehow we got a whole trilogy starring them.

That success climaxed in "Avengers: Infinity War," an unprecedented cinematic crossover that brought dozens of heroes together in a single movie, and then (briefly) killed half of them. Though these deaths were meant to be arbitrary, a throw of the cosmic dice, there was a bit of a formula to who got to live and who got snapped out of existence. The book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, recounts how the decision was made about who would survive Thanos' Blip. Head honcho Kevin Feige got together with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, as well as directors Anthony and Joe Russo and producer Trinh Tran in a conference room filled with cards representing every MCU character that was available to appear (and die) in the film. According to the book, the cards were used to play a game — "Who Lives and Who Dies."

According to Feige, they decided based on what "would be the most heartbreaking." This meant killing T'Challa to hurt audiences, Bucky to hurt Steve Rogers, and Peter Parker to hurt Tony Stark.