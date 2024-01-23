How To Watch Wonka, Starring Timothée Chalamet, At Home

Paul King's 2023 musical "Wonka" served as a prequel to Mel Stuart's 1971 film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," more than as an origin story extrapolated from Roald Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." "Wonka" employed the same costumes, musical themes, and characters from Stuart's film, but suffused them with color, whimsy, and lightheartedness that was absent from Stuart's film. "Wonka," like the magical confections constructed by the titular chocolatey alchemist, is a fizzy, sweet delight. Despite being born of nostalgia-grabbing cynicism (recall how over-marketed Stuart's film has been to the world's jaded Gen-Xers), director King managed to build an enjoyable, featherweight romp set in a delightful world of powdery sugars and hidden romance. It's no wonder that "Wonka" has earned over half a billion dollars worldwide.

"Wonka" opened in North American theaters on December 15, 2023, and it is still playing in some markets. As its theatrical run slows, however, home video audiences may now gear up for its eventual streaming/rental release, likely unleashing a new wave of attention and/or appreciation and/or stern analysis from an even wider audience. Will "Wonka" remain beloved, or will its availability at home instigate a new round of criticism?

/Film's Ethan Anderton praised the whimsy of "Wonka," but was unimpressed by Timothée Chalamet's lead performance. Perhaps he suffers in being compared to Gene Wilder who played the part in Staurt's film.

We shall soon find out. According to a new press release, "Wonka" will be made available for digital purchase and digital rental on January 30, 2024.