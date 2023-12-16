Wonka Lays A Little Golden Egg With $38 Million Opening Weekend

More than half a century after Gene Wilder charmed and terrified children in equal measure in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," it's Timothée Chalamet's turn to cook up sweet and improbable treats in "Wonka," a musical prequel from "Paddington"/"Paddington 2" director Paul King. Musicals are always a risky bet at the box office, but by downplaying the singing and dancing and focusing trailers around its quirky leading man, "Wonka" has achieved a good (if not necessarily grand) opening.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Wonka" is on track to gross $38 million or more at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, following an opening day gross of $14.4 million. The film has a relatively conservative budget of $125 million, so it needs at least $300 million worldwide by the end of its run to comfortably break even and start turning a profit. That's easily doable, especially looking at King's track record. The first "Paddington" movie made $18 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend, and ended up grossing over $282 million worldwide. $64.9 million of that gross came from the U.K., Paddington's new home after his perilous journey from Darkest Peru.

Though the original source material for "Wonka" is British author Roald Dahl's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the Americanization of the 1971 adaptation and this prequel means it may not have the same hold over the British public. However, any disadvantage in that respect will be offset by "Wonka" being well-placed to compete at the Christmas box office next weekend. It's perfectly pitched to families (not to mention fans of chocolate).