Wes Anderson Officially Has His Best Chance Yet At Winning An Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's membership has always viewed Wes Anderson with wary respect. Beginning with 2001's "The Royal Tenenbaums," the idiosyncratic filmmaker has been nominated for eight Oscars, but aside from "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (which received nine nominations and won four for Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, Production Design, and Original Score), the majority of voters seem puzzled by his movies. Some people outright hate them and trust me when I say that they cannot be swayed.

And if a film as warm and brilliantly constructed as last year's "Asteroid City" can't even snag what would've been Anderson's fourth Best Original Screenplay nod, there's no reason to believe he'll ever win over enough voters to take home a competitive Oscar in any of the feature categories (unless he drops the artifice and makes a more straightforward comedy about eccentrics like "Terms of Endearment").

The shorts categories, however, are a different story.

As expected, Anderson earned a Best Short Film (Live Action) nomination for his adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." The movie is one of four Dahl shorts Anderson made for Netflix, and the streamer has been lobbying hard for it since its splashy premiere at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival. Though there's a possibility the category's rules might work against Anderson, I think they're much more likely to benefit him.