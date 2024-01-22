How To Watch Migration At Home
Illumination Entertainment is an animation studio that sort of came out of nowhere. Led by founder and producer Chris Meledandri ("Titan A.E.," "Ice Age"), the studio jumped at the scene with "Despicable Me," which remains a rather fun family movie with a cool concept (created by "Klaus" director Sergio Pablos). It also gave the world the phenomenon that is the Minions — whether that's good or bad is up to the reader to decide.
In just 17 years, the studio has found a formula that it's honed to produce some of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time, with quite the high batting average (commercially, that is) thanks to their focus on hit songs and broad humor. After the enormous success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Illumination took a hard left turn and gave us a movie that's unlike any it had done before — "Migration."
Featuring a script by "The White Lotus" creator Mike White and directed by acclaimed French cartoonish and animator Benjamin Renner ("Ernest & Celestine"), "Migration" delivers animation's response to a "National Lampoon's Vacation" movie, with a hilarious family dynamic at its core and dazzling animation. Though it failed to win over /Film's Josh Spiegel, it's a movie that's noticeably different from anything else in Illumation's franchise-heavy filmography. For those who missed it (and also those who want to relive the film), Illumination has now announced when you will be able to watch "Migration" at home.
The mallards migrate to VOD
Like the best family road trip movies, "Migration" follows an overprotective parent who reluctantly agrees to take his family on a grand vacation, before encountering all sorts of problems along the way.
While we wait for Illumination to announce what Nintendo property it will turn into an animated movie next, you can catch "Migration" from the comfort of your home when Universal Pictures Home Entertainment releases the film exclusively to buy or rent on digital platforms starting tomorrow, January 23, 2024. You can still catch the film in theaters for the time being too. In fact, "Migration" was sitting comfortably in fifth place at the domestic box office just this past weekend, so there should be plenty of screenings to choose from.
Here's how Illumination describes the plot of "Migration:"
The adventure-filled new comedy about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities is filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, authentic heart and unforgettable characters. The Mallard family embarks on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons. Get ready to take a flight on a hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other!