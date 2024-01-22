How To Watch Migration At Home

Illumination Entertainment is an animation studio that sort of came out of nowhere. Led by founder and producer Chris Meledandri ("Titan A.E.," "Ice Age"), the studio jumped at the scene with "Despicable Me," which remains a rather fun family movie with a cool concept (created by "Klaus" director Sergio Pablos). It also gave the world the phenomenon that is the Minions — whether that's good or bad is up to the reader to decide.

In just 17 years, the studio has found a formula that it's honed to produce some of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time, with quite the high batting average (commercially, that is) thanks to their focus on hit songs and broad humor. After the enormous success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Illumination took a hard left turn and gave us a movie that's unlike any it had done before — "Migration."

Featuring a script by "The White Lotus" creator Mike White and directed by acclaimed French cartoonish and animator Benjamin Renner ("Ernest & Celestine"), "Migration" delivers animation's response to a "National Lampoon's Vacation" movie, with a hilarious family dynamic at its core and dazzling animation. Though it failed to win over /Film's Josh Spiegel, it's a movie that's noticeably different from anything else in Illumation's franchise-heavy filmography. For those who missed it (and also those who want to relive the film), Illumination has now announced when you will be able to watch "Migration" at home.