How To Watch Night Swim At Home
Oh, so you thought you could move into a brand-new house while in the midst of personal upheaval, flout all the rules of conventional horror wisdom by taking solo swims in the creepy backyard swimming pool at night, and not get subjected to intense and possibly supernatural phenomena? Ones that may or may not represent a metaphor for anything up to and including trauma, loss, and the monkey's paw of getting what we think we want the most? Is it your first day on Planet Earth or something??
Alright, I suppose we can't hold it against the fictional characters of "Night Swim" for not knowing that they were in a horror movie the entire time, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating that they didn't see all those scares coming. For those who went out to theaters to check out the Wyatt Russell-starring flick, you were treated to a thrilling enough exercise in genre filmmaking. (/Film's fairly positive review by Bill Bria, which you can read here, describes the film as, "a mostly generic horror film that impressively adds a few unique elements to the proceedings.") For those who missed out — or simply want an excuse to dive right back into the deep end all over again — Universal Pictures announced that the film will soon be made available for fans to watch at home.
Read on for all the details.
Night Swim comes to VOD
Don't you hate it when you're a former athlete forced into early retirement by your body breaking down, sending you on an all-consuming quest for some sort of therapy or cure to help you get back to doing what you love most? Would it surprise you to find out that this premise is ripe for all kinds of terrifying drama about the deal with the devil we'd love to make in order to make those dreams come true? In other words, "Night Swim" might as well be that "Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions" meme come to life. Now, horror fans will be able to experience all those scares for themselves from their own home.
On January 23, 2024 (also known as "tomorrow," as of the time of publishing), "Night Swim" will come to digital platforms for rent or purchasing. You may notice that the commercially-successful film is still playing in theaters, which is part of Universal's openly-acknowledged ploy to usher in on-demand options as soon as possible. That strategy seems to be working out for the studio so far, particularly given the fact that their partnership with Blumhouse (and, most importantly, their commitment to modest budgets for audience-friendly horror movies) has certainly paid off many, many times before. "Night Swim" looks to keep that winning streak going, produced by horror gurus James Wan and Jason Blum and directed by Bryce McGuire. The film stars Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amelie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, and Jodi Long, and will soon be able to be rented or purchased from whichever major online retailer you prefer.