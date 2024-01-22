How To Watch Night Swim At Home

Oh, so you thought you could move into a brand-new house while in the midst of personal upheaval, flout all the rules of conventional horror wisdom by taking solo swims in the creepy backyard swimming pool at night, and not get subjected to intense and possibly supernatural phenomena? Ones that may or may not represent a metaphor for anything up to and including trauma, loss, and the monkey's paw of getting what we think we want the most? Is it your first day on Planet Earth or something??

Alright, I suppose we can't hold it against the fictional characters of "Night Swim" for not knowing that they were in a horror movie the entire time, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating that they didn't see all those scares coming. For those who went out to theaters to check out the Wyatt Russell-starring flick, you were treated to a thrilling enough exercise in genre filmmaking. (/Film's fairly positive review by Bill Bria, which you can read here, describes the film as, "a mostly generic horror film that impressively adds a few unique elements to the proceedings.") For those who missed out — or simply want an excuse to dive right back into the deep end all over again — Universal Pictures announced that the film will soon be made available for fans to watch at home.

Read on for all the details.