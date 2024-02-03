There's A John Carpenter Godzilla Fan Film The World Will Never See

In 2022, director John Carpenter curated a special four-film marathon for Shout! Factory TV, one of the best streaming services out there. As recorded by Den of Geek, the lineup included Carpenter's four favorite films in the Godzilla mythos: "Gojira" (1954), "Rodan" (1956), "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster" (1964), and, naturally, "War of the Gargantuas" (1966). One should be warned, however, that watching all four of those films in a row will instigate severe brain growth and usher in a phase of enlightenment previously unexperienced by most mortals.

Carpenter has long been a fan of Godzilla movies, having grown up in the 1950s when many of Toho's celebrated kaiju movies were opening in the United States. Carpenter's exposure to Godzilla at an early age not only contributed to his love of cinema but encouraged him to make movies of his own. As Carpenter's own fans might know, he got his start in filmmaking as a kid, shooting films on an 8mm camera in his backyard. He even experimented with stop-motion animation and other homemade special effects. In John Kenneth Muir's book "The Films of John Carpenter," some of Carpenter's early backyard films are even listed by name: "Revenge Of The Colossal Beasts," (clearly inspired by Bert I. Gordon's "War of the Colossal Beast"), "Terror From Space," "Gorgon the Space Monster," and, without bothering with licensing, "Gorgo Versus Godzilla."

While Carpenter's fans would likely have a wonderful time watching these films, Carpenter has assured anyone who will listen that those films are never going to see the light of day. They are, he says, too awful for human consumption. In the interview, Carpenter talked briefly about "Gorgo vs. Godzilla," and how terrible it is.