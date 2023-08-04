Meg 2 Has Some Classic And Not-So-Classic Monster Movie Inspirations

Ben Wheatley is one of the most unpredictable filmmakers working today. He impressed with his feature debut, the darkly funny "Down Terrace," but took a huge leap when he decided to blend two quintessential British genres, crime flicks and folk horror, with the terrifyingly brilliant "Kill List." Wheatley could've hightailed it for Hollywood on the strength of the latter, but he had different priorities. He bounced from the psychedelic horror of "A Field in England" to an effective adaptation of J.G. Ballard's dystopian "High-Rise" to the pitch-black shoot-em-up "Free Fire." He subsequently took a crack at Daphne du Maurier's "Rebecca," and while he couldn't quite place his distinctive stamp on the material (which Alfred Hitchcock aced with David O. Selznick hanging over his shoulder in his 1940 Best Picture winner), you had to admire his ambition.

Wheatley is an undoubtedly gifted filmmaker, but, film to film, I can't figure out what he's up to. Maybe he's just making movies he wants to see. If so, we're kindred spirits in our love of killer shark movies. Like most folks my age, Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" hooked me with its unerring mixture of horror and adventure. It was a bracing variation on Herman Melville's "Moby Dick" unencumbered by the literary pedigree (because author Peter Benchley was far from a prose titan), and it spawned countless imitators, most of which I've seen more than once. It's a delightfully simple formula that preys on our fear of what lies beneath the glassy surface of the oceans.

So I'm eager to see what Wheatley has in store with "Meg 2: The Trench." After Jon Turteltaub's shockingly incompetent "The Meg," easily one of the worst films of this century in this writer's opinion (despite /Film's positive review), Wheatley's got nowhere to go but up. And, if nothing else, it sounds like he's drawing inspiration from the right sources for this sequel about a gargantuan prehistoric shark that has an insatiable appetite for anything that enters its gaping maw.