John Carpenter's Suburban Screams Release Date, Trailer, Director, And More Info

Plot details about specific episodes of "Suburban Screams" remain under wraps, but as the title itself indicates, the show is set to tackle true horror stories that take place within the confines of suburbia. "On tree-lined streets filled with children and families ... behind the doors of well-appointed homes ... in the least assuming neighborhoods, fear awaits," one press release for the show says, noting that the show will focus on true crimes that side-step "the veil of security that surrounds our own backyards."

A bit more detail can be gleaned from the first trailer, which perhaps most memorably includes one survivor saying: "In one night, police fielded 50 calls about a man in a rabbit suit with a hatchet." We don't get any context on that story, but do see the hatchet-brandishing man breaking a car window. Other quick shots reveal a boy riding a bike past a mysterious house, a body wrapped in plastic headed down a stream, what look to be several home invasion scenarios, and a little girl running through the woods.

There are also brief shots of what seem to be snippets of a supernatural story, as we see both a worried priest and kitchen chairs arranged in a way that's typically associated with poltergeist activity. That story's inclusion hints that the show might have a flexible definition of the word "true," which honestly makes it all the more exciting. Carpenter's most famous work, "Halloween," is based on an urban legend, and the bunny suit man story seems to be as well, so it'll be exciting to see if the new series looks at the grain of truth in the stories that have haunted generations of anxious suburbanites.