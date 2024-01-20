The Creator Director Gareth Edwards Really Wanted To Kill That Dog

When writing fiction of any sort, one thing to keep in mind is that most audiences really love dogs. A guy can murder multiple people, and viewers will have an easier time forgiving him for it than if he'd harmed a dog in any way. There's a reason why John Wick can keep the audience on his side after having a murder count in the triple digits; someone killed his dog once, so now we'll follow him to the end of the Earth. If he meets another character with a dog they love, no matter how antagonistic they may initially seem towards Wick, we know he'll form a trustworthy bond with them.

Even if the dog isn't intentionally killed, some viewers still refuse to watch any film that treats its dogs poorly. That's why the "Does the Dog Die?" website is still so popular — the death of a dog (AKA the death of innocence/hope/love) is simply too painful for many people, even those who don't even have a dog.

So it's a good thing that the sci-fi blockbuster "The Creator" chose not to kill off its most prominent dog, even though director Gareth Edwards really wanted to. In the movie we got, a couple of robot cops throw a grenade into the barn where the main character is hiding. Mistaking this for a game of fetch, the dog that lives at the farm picks up the grenade and returns it to the robot cops, dropping it into the ditch where they're taking cover. The robot cops get blown up, but the dog survives. In the original plan, the poor dog — played by the very talented canine actor Olieng, provided by a dog training center in Bangkok, Thailand — was supposed to die in the explosion as well.