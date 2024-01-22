Cool Stuff: By Grabthar's Hammer, Galaxy Quest Funko POPs Have Arrived!

Funko has revealed three new POP vinyl figures of Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) as Commander Peter Quincy Taggart, Sir Alexander (Alan Rickman) as Dr. Lazarus, and Fred Kwan (Tony Shalhoub) as Tech Sergeant Chen. They're all given the classic look from the original "Galaxy Quest" TV series, though they're not intended to be the classic versions of their characters. If they were, Tim Allen's hair mold would probably look more retro. However, they did depict Fred Kwan with that semi-squinted expression in his eyes, which only really happened when he was fully in character on the show. Personally, I'd like to have a series of "Galaxy Quest" Funko POPs with them looking disheveled, such as Sir Alexander with hair poking out of his torn alien headpiece.

What's a little disappointing is the lack of the rest of the original crew, with no figures for Gwen DiMarco (Sigourney Weaver) as Lt. Tawny Madison and Tommy Webber (Daryl Mitchell) as Laredo in sight. Seems like quite an oversight to exclude both the woman and the Black cast members from the movie/series, especially since the packaging for the other figures indicates that there are two other "Galaxy Quest" Funko POPs on the way.

Funko

Other "Galaxy Quest" Funko POPs include Guy Fleegman (Sam Rockwell), aka Crewman #6, who eventually becomes Security Chief "Roc" Ingersol on a new iteration of the classic "Galaxy Quest" series. Along with Guy, there's also a figure for the alien warlord known as Sarris (portrayed by the late Robin Sachs). Both of them are Funko Shop exclusives, though only Guy appears to be listed on their website right now, and it hasn't yet popped up for sale. However, you can get a glimpse of Sarris on the back of the boxes, as illustrated above. But if we get a figure of Sarris and neither Gwen nor Tommy end up completing the crew, there will be hell to pay. Never give up, never surrender!

The "Galaxy Quest" Funko POPs are available to pre-order on Amazon for $12.99 at the respective links above.