Air Force One's Screenwriter Had One Concern About The Film's Most Famous Line

In Wolfgang Petersen's 1997 thriller "Air Force One," Harrison Ford plays President James Marshall, the rare commander-in-chief who is just as capable at punching a-holes in the jaw as he is at policy. Although the Cold War was over by 1997 — the Russian coup d'état happened in 1991 — Russians were still a handy movie "bad guy" in American cinema for a few extra years. As such, the bad guy in "Air Force One" was a bitter Russian jerkwad named Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman) who felt the collapse of the Soviet Union could still be undone. President Marshall didn't take kindly to Korshunov's attempts to hijack Air Force Once, and the President kills multiple Russian goons over the course of the movie.

The film ends with Korshunov and Marshall grappling near an open cargo bay door, engaging in an action movie's usual round of merry fisticuffs. Before dispatching with Korshunov, Marshall angrily yells "Get off my plane!" It was an iconic moment for a few months in the summer of 1997. Since then, few people have discussed "Air Force One" with much enthusiasm. The credited screenwriter for "Air Force One" was Andrew W. Marlowe, also the author of the Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller "End of Days" and the Kevin Bacon Invisible Man flick "Hollow Man." He also created and served as executive producer on the hit TV series "Castle." Clearly, Marlowe has an ear for Hollywood blockbusters.

When it came to "Get off my plane," Marlowe had a few words of trepidation to express, words he shared in a recent interview with SyFy. It seems Marlowe thought the line was a little cheesy.