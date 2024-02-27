Harrison Ford Refused One Specific Direction In Air Force One's Script

Wolfgang Petersen's appealingly preposterous "Air Force One" required a specific type of leading man to work. The 1997 action-thriller is basically "'Die Hard' on a plane," so you couldn't cast an unstoppable hunk like Arnold Schwarzenegger as a U.S. president forced to save the day when his personal ride is hijacked. (Not that filmgoers would have necessarily bought Arnie as a politician at the time — we were kind of naive that way.) What you needed was someone who specialized in playing John McClane-types, ergo the sort of action star whose characters were charming and handsome yet far from invulnerable. The film's creatives had the right idea when they tried to recruit Kevin Costner, but the Oscar-winner himself had an even better idea when he passed the script on to Harrison Ford.

We don't love Ford because he's unstoppable. In fact, his characters are imminently stoppable and frequently in over their heads, be they Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard, or Richard Kimble. What we love is that the actor's onscreen counterparts can take hit after hit and keep going, whether that entails getting the stuffing smacked out of them by Nazis or having to plunge down a gigantic dam and shake it off like a champ. Ford's characters simply can't stop, won't stop until they've saved the day, no matter how many scrapes and bruises they have to accumulate along the way. If someone they care about is in danger (or there's a killer that needs to be brought to justice), they'll groan and grimace up a storm, sure, but the last thing they're going to do is sit down and catch their breath.

It's something Ford knows all too well, which is why he objected to a very specific moment in Andrew W. Marlowe's "Air Force One" script.