The One Peaky Blinders Line Cillian Murphy Can't Seem To Shake

Cillian Murphy might be enjoying his well-earned victory lap after putting in a genuinely award-worthy performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's latest effort, but some roles are difficult to let go of completely. The actor has built up a formidable career playing all sorts of oddball figures, from the villainous Jonathan "Scarecrow" Crane in Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy to an outright villain in director Wes Craven's sneakily good "Red Eye" to a pair of loners desperate to survive in both "Sunshine" and "28 Days Later" (the latter of which, of course, was recently confirmed for a long-awaited sequel). One character in particular, however, has proven his staying power with Murphy over the years: Tommy Shelby in the BBC/Netflix series "Peaky Blinders."

To nobody's surprise, the gun-slinging, cigarette-puffing gangster steadily became a fan-favorite (and dare I say a genuine pop culture icon) throughout the show's six total seasons, winning hearts and minds over to his cause despite our better judgment. One flawlessly implemented plan here, one ruthless kill there, and another well-timed quip aimed at the most fearsome opponents in all of Industrial Revolution-era Birmingham all combined to make the antihero someone we couldn't take our eyes off of ... and, even for Murphy himself, at least one unforgettable Tommy moment continues to follow him all these years later.

In a 2022 interview, the "Peaky Blinders" star was asked whether there's any one line of Tommy dialogue that he continues to think about. His deep-cut answer doesn't involve a burst of violence or some verbal spat with longtime frenemy Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy). It has to do, intriguingly enough, with the thorny topic of religion.