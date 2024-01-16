Cool Stuff: RSVLTS Has Radical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hoodies And Power Rangers Shirts
Back in the 1990s, teenagers made up two of the biggest superhero teams on the scene. First, we had the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and even though we never really found out how old they were, their dynamic certainly offered a playful spin on the usual superhero formula, both in the live-action film franchise and the animated series. A few years later, the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" delivered a squad of super-powered teens tasked with protecting the world from an endless array of monsters. For some reason, all those monsters started with Angel Grove, where the Power Rangers resided, which seems ill-advised, but I digress.
Today, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" are still thriving. While driven by nostalgia, each franchise has also been delivering new stories in comic book form, continuing the legacy of their '90s success. That's why the pop culture clothing experts at RSVLTS have released a couple of new clothing collections inspired by each of the beloved hero teams. There's a new trio of hoodies featuring the animated versions of the heroes in a half-shell, as well as one of their retro video games. Meanwhile, the Power Rangers get a new shirt collection featuring the colorful heroes, their reliable piloted robot known as the Megazord, and some of the deadly monsters they've fought.
Heroes in a half-shell
For the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," RSVLTS has three new performance hoodies. The "Cowabunga Covers" hoodie adapts a pattern inspired by the classic animated series that is also available as one of their Kunuflex button-down shirts. Then the "Lil Turts" hoodie takes a cue from the animated series with a bunch of little tiny turtle heads of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.
Finally, the "Choose Your Turtle (At Night)" hoodie takes a black hoodie and populates it with video game versions of the turtles from their classic arcade game. Each of the turtles attacks with their signature weapons, and you can also see Michelangelo flying by on a skateboard, Donatello kicking through the air, and Leonardo knocked down. We're just missing some of those pixelated pizza pieces for health.
Each of the hoodies costs $75.
It's morphin' time!
The "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" shirts bring much more detail to the table. For example, the "Megazord" shirt looks like poster art, with the signature robot armed with power sword and mastodon shield, posed with lightning electrifying their battle stance as smoke swirls around. Yeah, the Megazord is ready for battle. Of course, the reason for calling the Megazord is a kaiju version of the various monsters that Rita Repulsa sends down to Earth. The "May the Power Protect You" shirt shows the rangers fighting several of those monsters, including right-hand henchman Goldar, the oinkster Pudgy Pig, the Egyptian-inspired King Sphinx, and more.
Finally, the Megazord gets another shirt with "It's Morphin Time," along with all of the individual Zords that combine to form it. Plus, you'll also spot the Green Ranger's Dragonzord and the massive Titanus Carrierzord. But that's not all, because you'll also spot the Ultrazord, which combines all of the Dinozords, Dragonzord, and Titanus into a single force to be reckoned with. Also scattered around the shirt are the Power Rangers headquarters, and the skyscrapers and the welcome sign for Angel Grove.
These are all Kunuflex shirts that are stretchy and airy, and they cost $70 each.