Cool Stuff: RSVLTS Has Radical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hoodies And Power Rangers Shirts

Back in the 1990s, teenagers made up two of the biggest superhero teams on the scene. First, we had the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and even though we never really found out how old they were, their dynamic certainly offered a playful spin on the usual superhero formula, both in the live-action film franchise and the animated series. A few years later, the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" delivered a squad of super-powered teens tasked with protecting the world from an endless array of monsters. For some reason, all those monsters started with Angel Grove, where the Power Rangers resided, which seems ill-advised, but I digress.

Today, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" are still thriving. While driven by nostalgia, each franchise has also been delivering new stories in comic book form, continuing the legacy of their '90s success. That's why the pop culture clothing experts at RSVLTS have released a couple of new clothing collections inspired by each of the beloved hero teams. There's a new trio of hoodies featuring the animated versions of the heroes in a half-shell, as well as one of their retro video games. Meanwhile, the Power Rangers get a new shirt collection featuring the colorful heroes, their reliable piloted robot known as the Megazord, and some of the deadly monsters they've fought.