The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Mary Poppins

"Mary Poppins" has been a beloved children's film since its release in 1964. The musical comedy was a veritable hit among British and American audiences alike and launched the career of the incomparable Julie Andrews, who became one of the brightest stars of the late 20th century.

The Disney classic swept the 1965 Oscars, earning Andrews an Academy Award for her performance and snagging additional awards for visual effects, editing, and music. The film was a great triumph for the studio as well as the stars. It was immediately recognized as the masterpiece that it is and has only retained and strengthened its legendary status with age.

Sadly, as the picture ages, so too do the actors that made it such an unforgettable romp. Very few members of the main cast are still alive today and the ones that haven't made it might surprise you. Glynis Johns, who played suffragette and mother Winifred Banks in the '64 classic, passed away in the first week of January 2024 after a long and storied career, which ranged from major romantic blockbusters like "While You Were Sleeping" to off-beat period films like "The Court Jester."

With Johns having passed away, how many of the main actors from "Mary Poppins" are still alive today? Luckily for you, I did the research so you don't have to.