The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Mary Poppins
"Mary Poppins" has been a beloved children's film since its release in 1964. The musical comedy was a veritable hit among British and American audiences alike and launched the career of the incomparable Julie Andrews, who became one of the brightest stars of the late 20th century.
The Disney classic swept the 1965 Oscars, earning Andrews an Academy Award for her performance and snagging additional awards for visual effects, editing, and music. The film was a great triumph for the studio as well as the stars. It was immediately recognized as the masterpiece that it is and has only retained and strengthened its legendary status with age.
Sadly, as the picture ages, so too do the actors that made it such an unforgettable romp. Very few members of the main cast are still alive today and the ones that haven't made it might surprise you. Glynis Johns, who played suffragette and mother Winifred Banks in the '64 classic, passed away in the first week of January 2024 after a long and storied career, which ranged from major romantic blockbusters like "While You Were Sleeping" to off-beat period films like "The Court Jester."
With Johns having passed away, how many of the main actors from "Mary Poppins" are still alive today? Luckily for you, I did the research so you don't have to.
Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins)
Andrews is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood history today, but when she starred as the titular lead in "Mary Poppins," she was just getting started. The actress had only been in a couple of TV movies at the time, but Disney took a chance on her, and boy did their bet pay off. Andrews went on to star in "The Sound of Music" the following year, which earned her the second Oscar nomination of her career for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
Over a decade later, the actress followed up her musical success with the Depression-era nightclub comedy "Victor/Victoria." She then pivoted to starring in children's films again, like "The Princess Diaries" and the never-ending string of "Shrek" sequels. More recently, she has provided the voice-over narration for the gossip paper Lady Whistledown in the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton." The most recent season was released in 2024.
While Andrews isn't currently slated for any upcoming projects as of publication, the 88-year-old actress has worked very recently, suggesting that she may not have retired just yet. It's safe to say that she will continue to limit herself to voice-acting roles, which are far less demanding, as many aging actors are wont to do and as Andrews has done since 2017.
Dick Van Dyke (Bert)
Unlike Andrews, Dick Van Dyke was already a star when he landed the male lead in "Mary Poppins." After successful appearances on shows like "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1960, the actor earned himself his own series in 1961 — it was even called "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Van Dyke played the lead character Rob Petrie, a writer for a sketch comedy series. Two years after landing the show, the actor also starred in the Elvis-inspired musical movie "Bye Bye Birdie" as Albert F. Peterson.
Van Dyke's first television series earned him three Primetime Emmys for his performance and ran until 1966. It was later revived from 1971-'74 and again in 1988. His short-lived sketch comedy show featuring Andy Kaufman called "Van Dyke and Company," earned Van Dyke another Primetime Emmy win in 1977. The actor remained a beloved figure in television for years and even snagged one last Emmy nomination in 1990 for his guest appearance in "Golden Girls."
The actor was also featured in the 2018 "Mary Poppins" sequel starring Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns." This time, Van Dyke played the smaller role of bank owner Mr. Dawes Jr., originally portrayed by Arthur Malet.
At an impressive 98 years old, Van Dyke is still working in animation and live-action film and television today. As recently as 2023, Van Dyke was in 4 episodes of the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and is slated to play James Archer in the forthcoming film "Capture the Flag" in 2024.
Karen Dotrice (Jane Banks)
At less than 10 years old, Karen Dotrice landed one of her first acting gigs as little Jane Banks in "Mary Poppins," one of the lucky children whose life is turned upside down by the magical babysitter. Just a few years later, she followed up with a starring role in Disney's lesser-known film "The Gnome-Mobile," opposite her since-deceased "Mary Poppins" co-star Matthew Garber.
The British actress went on to work sparingly in film and television in the years to follow. In the 1970s, Dotrice had small roles in television period dramas like "A Picture of Katherine Mansfield" and "Napoleon and Love." She also had a six-episode recurring role in the '70s Victorian class drama "Upstairs, Downstairs."
Dotrice notably made a cameo in the 2018 film "Mary Poppins Returns," but like Van Dyke, she did not reprise her original role. Instead, the actress is credited simply as "An Elegant Woman." Her brief appearance is essentially an Easter egg for die-hard fans, but including Dotrice in the cast of the sequel was an "elegant" nod to the original.