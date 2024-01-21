Star Wars' Stormtroopers Originally Wielded Lightsabers? Yep - And Shields

There are many ingredients to the success of 1977's "Star Wars," from its spectacular cast of mostly unknowns to the groundbreaking special effects that revolutionized the industry and its lived-in universe rich in details and history. But another vital ingredient that ensured "Star Wars" would remain in audiences' minds forever was its use of iconography. Every visual aspect of the movie is memorable and striking, from the look of the human characters and alien creatures to the spaceships and buildings.

Take the stormtroopers, the faceless mob of soldiers with terrible aim and a tendency to bonk their heads on the ceiling. Though mere blaster fodder in the franchise, the stormtroopers are as much a part of "Star Wars" as the lightsaber or the Millennium Falcon. Even after 40 years, the franchise continues to find new uses for the stormtroopers, like finally showing how they became the main army of the Empire in "The Bad Batch."

Like every aspect of "Star Wars," things evolved throughout pre-production on the original 1977 film. It's known that creator George Lucas went through several script drafts before getting to his final version, with everything from the story to the way that characters like Chewbacca, Han Solo, and Darth Vader even look changing significantly from one draft to the next. The stormtroopers evolved a lot, too, and at one point, they had something big in common with the Jedi — they used lightsabers.