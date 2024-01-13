Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder On The Dancefloor Is Back In The Charts, Thanks To Saltburn

Say what you will about "Saltburn" — the film that /Film's own Jacob Hall touted as the "feel bad" comedy of 2023 – Emerald Fennell's follow-up to "Promising Young Woman" has inspired a bit of pearl-clutching and eye-rolling in equal measure. Its "twist" ending, admittedly, isn't all that surprising (depending on who you ask, it's a tad contrived) but the film's final moments more than make up for any alleged predictability.

"Saltburn" derives its name from the ancestral home of a well-to-do English family, and the bulk of its action takes place on the lush property in the summer of 2007. When golden boy Felix (Jacob Elordi) brings his lower-class friend Oliver (Barry Keoghan) home for the holiday, a sultry, psychosexual class war ensues. Its descent into madness is chalk full of depraved yearning, posh dinner parties, and laugh-out-loud line readings (thanks to performances from Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan, among others). "Saltburn" is a film best experienced cold, but among its most talked-about scenes is its final closing moment.

When the dust finally settles, Oliver finds himself alone at Saltburn, dancing to forgotten pop banger "Murder on the Dancefloor." The fact that he's traipsing nude through the rooms of a modern-day castle is just one of Fennell's most hilariously messed-up choices — and whether you were 100% on board with the events that precede it, it's hard to deny just how fun that ending is.

Fennell made an inspired choice in turning the clock back to the '00s, the definitive era of sleaze (and in some cases, cringe) that we're all not-so-secretly nostalgic for. "Saltburn" is not without its on-the-nose needle drops, but "Murder on the Dancefloor" might just be one of its best. It's prompted a well-deserved reappraisal of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2002 single, which has experienced a major comeback in the music charts.