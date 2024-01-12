Jonathan Majors Has Been Quietly Dropped From Dennis Rodman Movie 48 Hours In Vegas

Jonathan Majors will no longer play Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie, a source tells CNN. According to the outlet, the actor has not officially been dropped from the project — which is tentatively titled "48 Hours in Vegas" — yet, but sources say the movie is being shopped around without Majors attached after the initial version in development seemed poised to go over budget. As one source put it, "I cannot imagine a world where this moves forward with Jonathan."

Majors was a rising star in recent years, earning praise for his roles in projects like "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Creed III," and "Da 5 Bloods" and nabbing a massive role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as overarching villain Kang the Conqueror. But in March 2023, Majors was arrested for a domestic violence incident and later found guilty of assault and harassment.

Marvel officially cut ties with Majors after his conviction, and another upcoming project he was due to star in, the Sundance thriller "Magazine Dreams," is absent from the Searchlight Pictures release schedule. There's also been no news about Spike Lee's in-development film "Da Understudy" since Majors was reported to be lined up for the lead role in March 2023, a few weeks before his arrest.