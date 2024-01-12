How To Watch Eli Roth's Thanksgiving At Home

What better time to celebrate "Thanksgiving" than midwinter? Eli Roth's latest slasher is officially due out on digital, DVD, and Blu-Ray before the month of January is through, which is good news for horror fans trapped in the doldrums of what is traditionally the worst month for the genre. If you haven't already seen the colonial holiday kill-fest, which was built around a fake movie trailer Roth made for the film "Grindhouse" way back in 2007, you can check it out on premium video on demand now.

You can also watch it for a cheaper price digitally on January 16, 2024, or grab a DVD or Blu-ray version on January 30 -– just make sure to watch out for a mob of shoppers, a la the film's Black Friday-set opening scene. If "Thanksgiving" somehow wasn't on your radar before, here's a quick primer: The movie takes place in the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, a small town that was the site of the original Thanksgiving. A killer who's dubbed "Carver," after townsfolk realize he's wearing a mask with the face of pilgrim John Carver, hacks and slashes his way through the town, creatively terrorizing a group young folks in the style of slashers past.

The film's cast includes Patrick Dempsey, Gina Gershon, and Addison Rae, with Nell Verlaque playing lead character Jessica. Since it's based on a hilariously gory and trope-heavy trailer, "Thanksgiving" is creatively nasty and definitely R-rated. As /Film's Jeremy Mathai put it when reviewing the film, "Thanksgiving" is "a gnarly, entertaining, and gleefully over-the-top fright fest — one that demands to be enjoyed in rowdy midnight screenings at repertory theaters for years to come." You can see for yourself now: "Thanksgiving" is already available to rent or purchase digitally on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu.