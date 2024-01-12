Cool Stuff: On Fridays, We Eat Out Of Our Official Mean Girls Burn Book Popcorn Tin

The "Mean Girls" Burn Book popcorn tin holds 54 ounces of salty, buttery goodness, and maybe even more if you can pile it on high enough without spilling any. It's a limited edition piece of movie merchandise that's only available at AMC Theatres for $19.99. It's one of several attempts to bring a little more cash flow into movie theaters. For a little while now, there have been plenty of elaborate, limited-edition popcorn containers you can buy at AMC Theatres. With some shaped like Dom's Charger from "Fast X," and the famous pink Corvette from "Barbie," they're not always the most practical buckets for popcorn. But there have been cool containers that make more sense, such as the top hat from "Wonka," which is going for a pretty penny on the secondary market.

We're not sure how popular the "Mean Girls" Burn Book popcorn tin will turn out to be when it goes on sale, but if you're a big fan, then you might want to be quick on the draw to snag one. It's not clear if it goes on sale right at midnight when it's officially January 13 or sometime in normal morning hours, so just prepare as best you can. Maybe call your local AMC Theatres location to see if they will have them in stock, because these limited-edition popcorn containers have always been available at the concession stand too.

The "Mean Girls" musical is in theaters everywhere now.