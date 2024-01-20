How Star Trek: Picard Made The Most Out Of A Smaller Budget For The Sets

To begin with a brief editorial: the unbinding of special effects ultimately harms "Star Trek."

One of the reasons Trekkies become attached to certain characters, or fall in love with the workspaces on various ships and space stations is because the shows spend so much time with them. There are many, many episodes of "Star Trek" that take place entirely on board the Enterprise, and fans — long paying attention — begin to know its geography. After enough time watching a Starfleet vessel, viewers feel like they could, if they should be magically transported there, find their way around.

Taking "Star Trek" away from a starship for too long can, quite tragically, rob a show of a vital sense of place. We, as Trekkies, need to see what everyday life is like on a starship and see what a "normal boring" day looks like before we can appreciate the depth of a crisis. Shows like "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard" spent too much time away from centralized starship-bound locations, and the shows lacked cohesion as a result.

That is until the third season of "Picard," which took place mostly on board a ship called the U.S.S. Titan-A, commanded by Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick). Finally, there was a home base for a new "Star Trek" show.

Naturally, the small number of sets was a budgetary issue, and the showrunners had to get creative with the spaces they had. The third season of "Picard," however, was "the good one," proving that "Star Trek" is better when it has to work with smaller amounts of money. Production designer David Blass talked about the limitations in a 2023 interview with ComingSoon.net, and he confessed that he was able to work well with limited space.