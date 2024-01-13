The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Sound Of Music

The star of "The Sound of Music" was still in her 20s when she took on the role of Austrian nun in training Maria, but the movie is hardly the only highlight of Andrews' storied career on stage and screen. The actress, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role, went on to star in movies like the drag musical "Victor/Victoria" (which earned her another Oscar nod), the saucy 1979 comedy "10," and the 1967 rom-com "Thoroughly Modern Millie," plus shows like "The Julie Andrews Hour."

Much of Andrews' most recognizable post-"Sound of Music," though, is in the family film sphere. The actress became the austere but secretly benevolent grandmother of a whole generation with her turn as Queen Clarisse in the "Princess Diaries" films, took on another queenly role in the latter Shrek films, and even played Gru's mom in "Despicable Me." Andrews also appeared in "Enchanted," the Pink Panther live-action films, and the "Eloise" movies, though she recently returned to more adult fare as the narrator of Netflix's "Bridgerton" and its spinoff series.

Though Andrews' only Oscar win was for her early role in "Mary Poppins," she's still considered one of the most highly decorated working actors: in addition to having a BAFTA, a couple of Emmys, and three Grammys, Andrews was given the title Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. Sadly, Andrews lost her singing voice in 1997 after a surgery on her vocal cords for which she later filed a malpractice suit. A multi-talented artist who's not just beloved for her voice, Andrews has also authored several memoirs and children's books. Andrews is also a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.