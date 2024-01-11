Cool Stuff: Get Your Weird Poor Things Dance On With The Vinyl Soundtrack From Waxwork Records

Yorgos Lanthimos's latest feature, "Poor Things," (read our review here) is one of the most buzzed-about films of 2023. With Emma Stone fresh off a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Comedy and the film itself taking home the statue for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, there's a high probability that "Poor Things" will be taking home some hardware at the Academy Awards as well. Much has already been said about the downright brilliant performances by Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and the rest of the supporting cast, as well as the gorgeous costume and production design that will be giving Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" a run for her pink money.

"Poor Things" is a triumph across the board, and one aspect of the film that deserves much more praise is the original score from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Jerskin Fendrix. Lanthimos' first collaboration with a composer and Fendrix's first score for a motion picture bore musical fruit boasting plucky strings against stunning legato flourishes, notes bending without warning, breathy vocal intrusions, and off-kilter tempos interrupting fluid movements. The "Poor Things" score is the pitch-perfect sound to accompany Bella Baxter's journey of self-discovery and liberation and now, the score can be yours!

In partnership with Milan Records, the vinyl wizards at Waxwork Records are releasing the score on a gorgeous 180-gram colored vinyl with a package design by Vasilis Marmatakis and heavyweight gatefold packaging, and more. Note: This soundtrack is available for pre-order and is expected to ship sometime in March 2024, so give Future You the gift of one of the best scores of last year.