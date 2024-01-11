How To Watch Disney's Wish At Home
If you missed Disney's "Wish" in theaters over the holiday season (and let's face it, it seems like a lot of people did), you're in luck: the new movie now has a digital and home media release date.
"Wish" is set to make its digital debut on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, before hitting Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray — complete with special features galore — roughly seven weeks later on March 12, 2024. There's no word yet on when the animated family film is set to hit Disney+, but it will certainly end up on the streamer at some point.
In case you missed it, "Wish" is a film made specifically to celebrate Disney Animation's 100th anniversary. In honor of the company's centennial, the film tells the story of the star in the sky in the House of Mouse's logo — and the princess who wished upon it. As mind-numbingly corporate as that premise might sound, the movie has some good things going for it, like a nice mash-up of computer-generated animation and the style of hand-drawn 20th-century animated classics, plus a star-studded cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, Alan Tudyk, and more.
Make a wish
"Wish" may not have made box office bank, but if it was a hit with your family, you'll probably want to invest in the upcoming home media releases for their ample bonus features. Physical copies of "Wish" are set to include everything from a sing-a-long version and song-based scene selection to recording booth outtakes to deleted scenes and a new song called "A Wish Worth Making."
The physical release of the film also comes with some in-depth featurettes in honor of the film's status as, essentially, a monument to Disney's legacy. "WISH D-Classified" unpacks the film's Disney history Easter eggs (apparently there are some mickeys hidden throughout!), while "Once Upon a Studio" brings together "beloved characters from Disney Animation's 100 years." A featurette category called "100 Years In the Making" includes tons of information about the making of the film, from a peek behind the curtain at animators' "Pinocchio Test" at the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to interviews with the filmmakers about Disney's modern-day legacy.
While "Wish" may have come and gone from theaters without making the splash Disney likely hoped for, it's clear that this featurette-heavy home media release is a must not just for fans of the movie but for Disney aficionados in general. The "100 Years In The Making" category alone has nine different featurettes about the making of the movie and the history of Disney, adding up to what appear to be hours of bonus features (the runtime for the extras was not mentioned in the press release announcement). Be sure to double-check which format you pre-order, as it's also unclear if the Blu-ray, DVD, and Ultra HD options will all feature identical bonus features.
"Wish" is available digitally on January 23, 2024, and on home video beginning March 12, 2024.