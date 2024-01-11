How To Watch Disney's Wish At Home

"Wish" may not have made box office bank, but if it was a hit with your family, you'll probably want to invest in the upcoming home media releases for their ample bonus features. Physical copies of "Wish" are set to include everything from a sing-a-long version and song-based scene selection to recording booth outtakes to deleted scenes and a new song called "A Wish Worth Making."

The physical release of the film also comes with some in-depth featurettes in honor of the film's status as, essentially, a monument to Disney's legacy. "WISH D-Classified" unpacks the film's Disney history Easter eggs (apparently there are some mickeys hidden throughout!), while "Once Upon a Studio" brings together "beloved characters from Disney Animation's 100 years." A featurette category called "100 Years In the Making" includes tons of information about the making of the film, from a peek behind the curtain at animators' "Pinocchio Test" at the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to interviews with the filmmakers about Disney's modern-day legacy.

While "Wish" may have come and gone from theaters without making the splash Disney likely hoped for, it's clear that this featurette-heavy home media release is a must not just for fans of the movie but for Disney aficionados in general. The "100 Years In The Making" category alone has nine different featurettes about the making of the movie and the history of Disney, adding up to what appear to be hours of bonus features (the runtime for the extras was not mentioned in the press release announcement). Be sure to double-check which format you pre-order, as it's also unclear if the Blu-ray, DVD, and Ultra HD options will all feature identical bonus features.

"Wish" is available digitally on January 23, 2024, and on home video beginning March 12, 2024.