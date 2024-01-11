Lucasfilm Might Have Made A Huge Mistake With The Mandalorian Movie

We don't need to rehash audiences' reactions to the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, but one thing is certain: In the long theatrical break Lucasfilm has taken since "The Rise of Skywalker" came out in 2019, the company had a blank slate for releasing new "Star Wars" movies. They could have chosen any number of films in development to be first out of the gate in this new era, but by selecting "The Mandalorian and Grogu," as was announced earlier this week, it feels like they've made a huge mistake.

This was their chance to start fresh and introduce the world to a whole new vision of what "Star Wars" can be. James Mangold's movie, "Dawn of the Jedi," said to be the "Star Wars" equivalent of a Biblical epic and set in the Old Republic era (long before any film or TV characters were bouncing around a galaxy far, far away), was the perfect option to lure audiences back into theaters with a clear message: No homework required.

Instead, Lucasfilm is not only doubling down on the streaming success of "The Mandalorian," but they're hoping that success will translate to the big screen. It's unclear who's writing the screenplay for "The Mandalorian and Grogu," but even if Jon Favreau manages to deliver something entertaining (and his theatrical track record is fairly solid), it seems unlikely that the screenplay will provide a truly fresh entry point for audiences who have not devoted more than a dozen hours to catching up with just the main show, let alone the time it would take to watch "Ahsoka" and "The Book of Boba Fett."