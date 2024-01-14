Whatever Happened To The Cursed Boy Actor Yuya Ozeki From The Grudge

Horror is iterative, but it just as regularly moves through the same cycles decade after decade, ostensibly breaking new ground, when in reality, the genre is simply doing what is has always done. Today's horror landscape, for as remarkable and diverse as it is, is principally a landscape of legacy sequels. The horror of yesterday is new again, and commonly, old faces and names are dredged up to headline the latest nostalgic bloodbath. Reasonably, the present iteration could be decried as Hollywood's lack of originality, though seasoned horror veterans have seen this cycle before.

The early aughts were replete with imported horrors. Hollywood studios regularly borrowed transnational scares, repackaged them, and presented them as the next big thing. They were successful, too. Gore Verbinski's "The Ring," a remake of Hideo Nakata's "Ring," grossed nearly $250 million when released in 2002. Hollywood studios also remade the likes of "A Tale of Two Sisters," "Pulse," and "Dark Water." Asian horror was big, but there was a distinct predilection for Japanese horror, or J-horror for short. Some of your favorites might be remakes, and you wouldn't even know it.

Standing proudly among them is "The Grudge," an American remake of a longstanding Japanese horror series. With $187 million raked n worldwide, "The Grudge" was big business. Though as the film turns 20 years old, audiences might be wondering what happened to one of its scariest characters: Yuya Ozeki as Toshio Saeki, the meowing, spectral menace.