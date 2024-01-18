The Greatest Superman Story Of All Time Happened In The Real World

Few fictional characters mean as much to so many as Superman. While some dorks may call the nearly invincible superhero "boring" because of his vast array of abilities and Boy Scout attitude, that's missing the point. Profoundly. Superman is an incredible character not because he's faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive but because he has infinite power and makes the choice to use his powers to help the downtrodden and uplift the world around him. When given the powers of a god, Clark Kent doesn't seek self-aggrandizement or pursue selfish ends — he works to make the world a better place. Selflessly. He's the beacon for what we, what humanity, can strive for.

And in 1946, Superman, champion of justice and righteousness, battled the Ku Klux Klan.

In the radio drama series "The Adventures of Superman," the Man of Steel went up against an organization known as The Clan of the Fiery Cross, clearly modeled on the real-life hate group. And while this is a famous and oft-told story, it's one that bears repeating, especially in a time period as tumultuous and terrifying as ours. A new video from the folks at Grunge details the story behind this historical moment and how it all came together. And perhaps most importantly, why we should never forget it.