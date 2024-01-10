Game Of Thrones Creators Hope New Netflix Show Will Prove Haters Wrong In One Key Way

Before it became eponymous with shows that fell off in their final season and got everyone mad, "Game of Thrones" was once the biggest show on TV around the world. It helped revolutionize genre TV like "Lost" did in the 2000s, paving the way for titles like "Rings of Power" and "The Witcher," as every streamer sought their own big fantasy adaptation.

Now, after losing their horrible-sounding alt-history slavery drama and also their "Star Wars" movie about the first Jedi, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are back on TV and working with writer Alexander Woo on another show based on a book long considered unadaptable — "3 Body Problem." Adapted from Liu Cixin's book trilogy of the same name, this is a sci-fi story with epic proportions that encompasses the history of the human race, and stakes just as big. It is a story that quickly escalates and one that needs to be told in full in order to see its brilliance.

Of course, the era of guaranteed second seasons for streaming shows is over, meaning "3 Body Problem" needs to accomplish what the previous Chinese adaptation did not and get renewed. That show was a near-verbatim adaptation, while Benioff and Weiss hope their more liberal take will prove haters wrong.

"During the first couple of seasons of 'Thrones,' a lot of people were like, 'Why didn't they put in this scene?' They wanted a literal adaptation of every single page," Benioff told The Hollywood Reporter. "I always wondered, 'Would people like that if they actually got it?' Now we have that with this, where there's one extremely faithful adaptation and then ours, which is less so, and others can judge how they stack up."