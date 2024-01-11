David Ayer Talks About His Unmade Version Of Scarface, The Film That Got Away

Armitage Trail's original novel "Scarface" was first published in 1930, and traces the rise and fall of the vicious gangster Tony "Scarface" Guarino, who took over the Chicago bootlegging underground during Prohibition. Clearly, Tony Guarino is an analog to Al Capone, and many true crime fans find it tantalizingly suspicious that Armitage Trail (real name: Maurice R. Coons) died of a heart attack at age 28, only six months after the publication of "Scarface." Coons, after all, had to hobnob with real gangsters in order to get ideas for his novel, and he would have been known in certain corners of the underground.

In 1932, director Howard Hawks made the first film version of "Scarface," starring Paul Muni as Antonio "Tony" Camonte. Hawks' film was well-received, with some critics citing its naturalness and lack of melodrama. Indeed, it was so natural and treated crime with such frankness that some markets refused to show it (this was only shortly after the implementation of the infamous Hays Code, so Hollywood was feeling tetchy about cinema content).

Any naturalness instigated by Hawks was enthusiastically shed by Brian De Palma when he remade "Scarface" in 1983. In his film, Al Pacino played Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who, rather than taking over Prohibition-era Chicago, took over the cocaine-soaked beaches of Miami. Pacino gives one of the largest, most energetic performances in cinema history, coked to the gills and firing machine guns into ballrooms. Many aspiring criminals love De Palma's "Scarface."

/Film's Ben Pearson recently had the opportunity to sit down with filmmaker David Ayer ("End of Watch," "The Beekeeper"), and Ayer spoke of his sadly unmade version of "Scarface." Ayer's "Scarface" would have transposed the action to modern-day South Los Angeles. It was never picked up.