Why Star Wars Was More Exhausting For Adam Driver Than It Needed To Be

Adam Driver's days in a galaxy far, far away are behind him. Kylo Ren died in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and, even though there is always a possibility that he could re-appear as a Force ghost, the actor has confirmed that he is not returning to the franchise. That may be for the best for his long-term sanity, as the process of making the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy was especially exhausting for Driver.

The actor was recently a guest on the "SmartLess" podcast, in part to promote his new movie "Ferrari." During the conversation, Driver confirmed he is "not doing any more" projects set in the "Star Wars" universe. So fans should make their peace with that. Continuing, the actor explained that the pace of working on a big blockbuster movie set didn't suit him all that well. Not because it's too fast, but, oddly, because it's too slow:

"'Star Wars' was way more exhausting for me. I made it more exhausting than it should have been because I hadn't quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast [...] Usually the director sets the pace of the set. I don't like to be the person that tries to control the rhythm or pace of a set. I have to adjust. Spike Lee and [Steven] Soderbergh shoot really fast. For me, that's not comfortable, but it's their movie and their film, so I adjust to what it is they're doing."

Driver hadn't made a big blockbuster before "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and he was hesitant to take the role of Kylo Ren in the first place. He ultimately signed on and the role turned him into an A-lister. But it sounds very much like the experience colored his view on taking roles in big movies in the future.