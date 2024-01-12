Why Echo's ASL Scenes Were Terrifying To Film

"Echo" looks as though it could mark the moment the Marvel Cinematic Universe might get back on track. This is the very first "Marvel Spotlight" series, indicating that "Echo" is its own show and doesn't require audiences to have seen a thousand other MCU projects to understand the narrative. It also means we'll be getting a lot more focus on character rather than events that occur simply to progress the overall MCU narrative. Pretty neat! Especially since we've had far too much MCU in recent years, and most of it has just been an excuse to set up whatever comes next in the saga.

Anyone who saw the "Echo" trailer will know this TV-MA series is a decidedly gritty affair, following in the footsteps of the original Marvel Netflix shows that were focused on "street-level" heroes rather than the grand spectacles of the MCU movies. In the trailer, Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez/Echo, who first appeared in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," battles her way through numerous thugs, dealing out brutal punishment along the way. As does Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, who looks to be every bit as blood-thirsty as he was in Netflix's "Daredevil." Speaking of which, it looks as though Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear will also be showing up in "Echo," setting up what is sure to be his triumphant return whenever Marvel finishes the highly-anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again" following some significant production delays.

All of which sounds kind of alright, doesn't it? Of course, there's a lot more than a "Spotlight" banner and cool fights working in the show's favor. "Echo" will mark the first time an MCU project has been led by a deaf hero who uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate. Tackling the ASL scenes, however, wasn't easy.